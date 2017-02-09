Filmax Intl., the sales arm of Barcelona’s Filmax Group, has picked up worldwide rights outside Spain to Pepon Montero’s black comedy “The Tunnel Gang,” toplining and produced by popular Spanish TV showman Arturo Valls.

Iván Díaz, Filmax Intl.’s head of sales, is introducing the film to buyers during the Berlin Film Festival.

“The Tunnel Gang” follows a group of survivors pulled from the rubble of a collapsed tunnel 15 days after their terrifying ordeal began, reflecting what happens next and how they get over such a traumatic experience.

The ensemble cast also includes Natalia de Molina (“Living Is Easy With Eyes Closed”), Raúl Cimas (“Open Windows”), and Manolo Solo, a recent supporting actor Goya Award winner for “The Fury of a Patient Man.”

EOne opened the film Jan. 20 in Spain; it’s grossed $1 million at the B.O. to date.

In his first feature as producer, via Pólvora Films, Valls teamed with Estela Films and Lanube Películas, in conjunction with Atresmedia, Canal Sur and Movistar Plus.

“It is a very universal comedy, with characters that are easily recognizable in any society,” Valls said. “The film speaks of human misery, tapping into a humor that arises from poignancy.”