Penelope Cruz and Edgar Ramirez are starring in the dark comedy “Love Child,” with Todd Solondz directing.

The project will begin foreign sales next week at the Berlin Film Festival through IMR International, the joint venture between MadRiver Pictures and Insiders. Christine Vachon and David Hinojosa will produce.

Solondz’ script is centered on a delusional 11-year-old boy who’s obsessed with his mother and attempts to orchestrate an accident that nearly kills his abusive father. The boy then encourages the handsome man living in the family’s guesthouse to romance his mother, but becomes enraged when the two fall in love.

Cruz is up for a Goya Award for lead actress in “The Queen of Spain.” She’s part of the ensemble cast of Kenneth Branagh’s “Murder on the Orient Express” along with Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Judi Dench.

Ramirez recently starred with Emily Blunt in “The Girl on the Train,” and is currently seen with Matthew McConaughey in “Gold.” He’s also in New Regency’s “Bright” with Will Smith and Noomi Rapace.

Solondz directed “Weiner-Dog,” which premiered last year at Sundance and was bought by Amazon.

Cruz is repped by CAA, Untitled Entertainment and Kuranda Management. Ramirez is repped by CAA and Impression Entertainment. Solondz is repped by WME.

