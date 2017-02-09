Open Road Films has acquired all U.S. distribution rights to Mark Steven Johnson’s “Finding Steve McQueen.” The heist movie, which Open Road plans to release wide in 2018, stars Travis Fimmel, Forest Whitaker, William Fichtner and Rachael Taylor. The film was introduced to buyers at the European Film Market in Berlin by AMBI Distribution, the worldwide sales arm of AMBI Group.

“‘Finding Steve McQueen’ is an explosive, character-driven film, smartly told in a way that will keep audiences guessing throughout,” said AMBI’s Andrea Iervolino, who negotiated the deal with Open Road alongside AMBI’s Silvio Muraglia and Joseph Cohen of Paradox Studios. “Open Road has outlined a masterful marketing and distribution plan that will allow this film to perform very well.”

Taking place in 1972 it tells the true story of the biggest bank heist in U.S. history when a gang of thieves from Youngstown, Ohio attempted to steal $30 million in illegal contributions and blackmail money from President Richard Nixon’s secret fund. The script was written by Ken Hixon and Keith Sharon.

“Finding Steve McQueen” is an Identity Films/Paradox Studios/AMBI Media Group production. Anthony Mastromauro, Silvio Muraglia, Andrea Iervolino, Monika Bacardi and Alexandra Klim serve as producers. Mikael Wiren serves as executive producer.

The deal was negotiated on behalf of Open Road Films by CEO Tom Ortenberg, Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel, Elliott Kleinberg and SVP Acquisitions, Lejo Pet.