Neon has pre-bought North American rights to Michaël R. Roskam’s “Racer and the Jailbird” out of the Berlin Film Festival, Variety has learned.

The romantic thriller pairs director Roskam with actor Matthias Schoenaerts — the two have previously collaborated on the likes of “The Drop” and “Bullhead,” a foreign language Oscar nominee. It co-stars Adèle Exarchopoulos, who turned heads in “Blue Is the Warmest Color.”

“Racer and the Jailbird” follows a gangster (Schoenaerts) who meets and falls for a race car driver (Exarchopoulos). Their romance tests loyalties. The film is in French and set in Belgium. Neon is planning a theatrical release, but a premiere date has yet to be picked.

Neon is a new distribution company founded by Alamo Drafthouse’s Tim League and Tom Quinn, the former head of Radius-TWC. It was very active at this year’s Sundance, buying the comedy “Ingrid Goes West,” the drama “Roxanne Roxanne,” and the drama “Beach Rats.” All three won awards at the festival.

Roskam wrote the screenplay to the film with Thomas Bidegain and Noé Debré. It will be produced by Pierre-Ange Le Pogam and Bart Van Langendonck, with cinematography by Nicolas Karakatsanis, and editing by Alain Dessauvage. Stone Angels and Savage Film produced with Pathé and Wild Bunch co-producing. Wild Bunch is handling international sales and Pathé is distributing in France.

Wild Bunch negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.