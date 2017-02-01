In a pre-Berlin Film Festival move, Michael Pena has come board to star in the science-fiction thriller “Extinction” with Ben Young directing.

Producers are Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman of Mandeville. Executive producers are Alexander Young of Mandeville along with Nathan Kahane and Joe Drake of Good Universe. Good Universe will launch international sales on “Extinction” at the Berlin Film Festival next month.

Young, who directed 2016’s “Hounds Of Love, ” will direct the title from a script by Spenser Cohen, Brad Caleb Kane and “Arrival” writer Eric Heisserer. The “Arrival” screenplay received an Oscar nomination in the adapted screenplay category last week.

Pena will portray a man beset with a recurring dream of losing his family, followed by a brutal alien invasion of Earth. As he fights for his life, he discovers the strength to protect his family.

Pena will be seen opposite Dax Shepard in the upcoming action-comedy “Chips.” Recent credits include “The Martian,” “Ant-Man,” “American Hustle” and “End of Watch.”

“Hounds Of Love” premiered at the Venice Film Festival in September with Ashleigh Cummings winning the Best Actress in a debut film award.

Good Universe’s Dan Freedman negotiated the deal on behalf of the producers. Peña is repped by CAA, Management 360 and attorney Rick Genow. Young is repped by UTA and Josh Kesselman.

The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.