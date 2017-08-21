Berlin Film Festival’s Wieland Speck Takes On New Role

Berlin Film Festival’s Wieland Speck Takes
Courtesy Berlin Film Festival

Wieland Speck is set to take on a new role as consultant on the official program for the Berlin Film Festival. Speck (pictured left) will move his focus to the festival’s main program having spent 25 years as head of its Panorama section.

Speck helped build Berlin’s autonomous Panorama program, joining Manfred Salzgeber in 1982 and introducing the Teddy Award in 1987 – the world’s first film prize for queer cinema. He took over as head of Panorama ten years later in 1992, curating more than 1800 feature, documentary and short films over his 25 years in charge.

“I want to thank Wieland from the bottom of my heart for the fantastic job he has done with Panorama,” said Dieter Kosslick, Berlin’s festival director. “He established a platform for ambitious independent cinema, and successfully positioned it on the international market. I’m especially pleased that he will now be assisting us with his expertise and experience, and programming the Panorama’s 40th jubilee in 2019.”

Kosslick has appointed Paz Lázaro to head up the new Panorama team that also includes Michael Stuetz and Andreas Struck (pictured, left to right, alongside Speck). Lázaro, who has been program manager of the Panorama section since 2006, will now have responsibility for curating its program.

