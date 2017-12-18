Gus Van Sant’s ‘Don’t Worry’ Among First Berlinale Competition Titles to Be Unveiled

Joaquin Phoenix as John Callahan and Jonah Hill as Donnie star in DON'T WORRY, HE WON'T GET FAR ON FOOT.
CREDIT: Scott Patrick Green

Gus Van Sant’s “Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot” is among the first several competition titles to be unveiled for the 2018 Berlin Film Festival. The other titles announced Monday are all European productions or co-productions.

The Berlinale previously announced that Wes Anderson’s “Isle of Dogs” would open the fest.

Alex German Jr.’s “Dovlatov,” Benoit Jacquot’s “Eva,” and Laura Bispuri’s “Figlia Me” (“Daughter of Mine”) all feature in the competition, as do Thomas Stuber’s “In den Gangen,” Philip Goning’s “Mein Bruder heißt Robert und ist ein Idiot,” and Małgorzata Szumowska’s “Twarz” (“Mug”).

“Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot” is based on the John Callahan memoir of the same title and stars Joaquin Phoenix, Jonah Hill, Rooney Mara, Jack Black and Udo Kier. Berlin will mark its international premiere. All  the other competition titles announced Monday will have their world premieres at the Berlinale.

Isabelle Huppert-starrer “Eva” is from France, while “In den Gängen” (“In the Aisles”) and “Mein Bruder heißt Robert und ist ein Idiot” (which translates as “My Brother Is Called Robert and Is an Idiot”) are German. The rest of the European selections are multi-territory projects.

Two productions have also been selected for the Berlinale Special Gala, which screens recent works by contemporary filmmakers, as well as documentaries and works with unusual formats. The two Special Gala titles are “The Bookshop,” starring Emily Mortimer and Bill Nighy, and “Das schweigende Klassenzimmer” (“The Silent Revolution”) from Lars Kraume, .

The festival runs Feb. 15-25.

The list of titles in full:

Competition

“Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot”
USA
By Gus Van Sant (“Milk”)
With Joaquin Phoenix, Jonah Hill, Rooney Mara, Jack Black, Udo Kier

“Dovlatov”
Russian Federation / Poland / Serbia
By Alexey German Jr. (“Paper Soldier”)
With Milan Maric, Danila Kozlovsky, Helena Sujecka, Artur Beschastny, Elena Lyadova

“Eva”
France
By Benoit Jacquot (“Three Hearts”)
With Isabelle Huppert, Gaspard Ulliel, Julia Roy, Richard Berry

“Figlia mia” (“Daughter of Mine”)
Italy / Germany / Switzerland
By Laura Bispuri (“Sworn Virgin”)
With Valeria Golino, Alba Rohrwacher, Sara Casu, Udo Kier

“In den Gängen” (“In the Aisles”)
Germany
By Thomas Stuber (“Teenage Angst”)
With Franz Rogowski, Sandra Hüller, Peter Kurth

“Mein Bruder heißt Robert und ist ein Idiot”
Germany
By Philip Gröning (“Into Great Silence”)
With Josef Mattes, Julia Zange, Urs Jucker, Stefan Konarske, Zita Aretz, Karolina Porcari, Vitus Zeplichal

“Twarz” (“Mug”)
Poland
By Małgorzata Szumowska (“In the Name of”)
With Mateusz Kościukiewicz, Agnieszka Podsiadlik, Małgorzata Gorol, Roman Gancarczyk, Dariusz Chojnacki, Robert Talarczyk, Anna Tomaszewska, Martyna Krzysztofik

Berlinale Special Gala

“The Bookshop”
Spain / United Kingdom / Germany
By Isabel Coixet (“Things I Never Told You”)
With Emily Mortimer, Bill Nighy, Patricia Clarkson

“Das schweigende Klassenzimmer” (“The Silent Revolution”)
Germany
By Lars Kraume (“The People vs. Fritz Bauer”)
With Leonard Scheicher, Tom Gramenz, Lena Klenke, Jonas Dassler, Florian Lukas, Jördis Triebel, Michael Gwisdek, Ronald Zehrfeld, Burghart Klaußner

