Berlin Film Festival Unveils Movies in Kids and Teens Generation Section

The organizers of the Berlin Film Festival have announced 16 movies in the Generation category, which comprises projects aimed at younger viewers. Divided into Kplus and 14plus categories for under-14s and teens respectively, this is the 41st edition of Generation.
“’Generation’ shows films that stay close to the daily lives and fields of experience of children and young people, frequently in challenging situations,” said section head Maryanne Redpath. “And we won’t ever tire of promoting a broader understanding of film for young viewers. At the same time, a visit to Generation has to be a joyful one, an adventure – and whet the appetite for more great cinema.”
Highlights in the Generation Kplus section include the world premieres of “Supa Modo,” a German-Kenyan production about a terminally ill girl who dreams of becoming a superhero, and which counts Tom Tykwer among its producers, and, from France, Stéphane Demoustier’s “Allons enfants (Cleo & Paul).”
In the Generation 14plus category there are four world premieres including “303” from Germany, about two students on a road trip, and “Güvercin” (“The Pigeon”) from Turkey, which tells the story of a by living in a slum and who finds peace looking after piegeon.
The Generation titles (the full program is announced in January)
Generation 14plus
“303”
Germany
By Hans Weingartner
World premiere
“Cobain”
Netherlands / Belgium / Germany
By Nanouk Leopold
World premiere
“Güvercin” (“The Pigeon”)
Turkey
By Banu Sıvacı
World premiere
“Para Aduma” (“Red Cow”)
Israel
By Tsivia Barkai
World premiere
“Danmark” (“Denmark”)
Denmark
By Kasper Rune Larsen
International premiere
“Les faux tatouages” (“Tattoos”)
Canada
By Pascal Plante
International premiere
“Unicórnio” (pictured)
Brazil
By Eduardo Nunes
International premiere
“Virus Tropical”
Columbia / France
By Santiago Caicedo
European premiere
Generation Kplus
“Supa Modo”
Germany / Kenya
By Likarion Wainaina
World premiere
“Allons enfants (Cléo & Paul)”
France
By Stéphane Demoustier
World premiere
“Den utrolige historie om den kæmpestore pære” (“The Incredible Story of the Giant Pear”)
Denmark
By Philip Einstein Lipski, Amalie Næsby Fick, Jørgen Lerdam
International premiere
“Dikkertje Dap” (“My Giraffe”)
Netherlands / Belgium / Germany
By Barbara Bredero
International premiere
“El día que resistía”
Argentina / France
By Alessia Chiesa
World premiere
“Gordon och Paddy” (“Gordon and Paddy”)
Sweden
By Linda Hambäck
International premiere
“Les rois mongols” (“Cross My Heart”)
Canada
By Luc Picard
European premiere
“Sekala Niskala” (“The Seen and Unseen”)
Indonesia / Netherlands / Australia / Qatar
By Kamila Andini
European premiere