Berlin Film Festival Unveils Movies in Kids and Teens Generation Section

The organizers of the Berlin Film Festival have announced 16 movies in the Generation category, which comprises projects aimed at younger viewers. Divided into Kplus and 14plus categories for under-14s and teens respectively, this is the 41st edition of Generation.

“’Generation’ shows films that stay close to the daily lives and fields of experience of children and young people, frequently in challenging situations,” said section head Maryanne Redpath. “And we won’t ever tire of promoting a broader understanding of film for young viewers. At the same time, a visit to Generation has to be a joyful one, an adventure – and whet the appetite for more great cinema.”

Highlights in the Generation Kplus section include the world premieres of “Supa Modo,” a German-Kenyan production about a terminally ill girl who dreams of becoming a superhero, and which counts Tom Tykwer among its producers, and, from France, Stéphane Demoustier’s “Allons enfants (Cleo & Paul).”

In the Generation 14plus category there are four world premieres including “303” from Germany, about two students on a road trip, and “Güvercin” (“The Pigeon”) from Turkey, which tells the story of a by living in a slum and who finds peace looking after piegeon.

The Generation titles (the full program is announced in January)

Generation 14plus

“303”

Germany

By Hans Weingartner

World premiere

“Cobain”

Netherlands / Belgium / Germany

By Nanouk Leopold

World premiere

“Güvercin” (“The Pigeon”)

Turkey

By Banu Sıvacı

World premiere

“Para Aduma” (“Red Cow”)

Israel

By Tsivia Barkai

World premiere

“Danmark” (“Denmark”)

Denmark

By Kasper Rune Larsen

International premiere

“Les faux tatouages” (“Tattoos”)

Canada

By Pascal Plante

International premiere

“Unicórnio” (pictured)

Brazil

By Eduardo Nunes

International premiere

“Virus Tropical”

Columbia / France

By Santiago Caicedo

European premiere

Generation Kplus

“Supa Modo”

Germany / Kenya

By Likarion Wainaina

World premiere

“Allons enfants (Cléo & Paul)”

France

By Stéphane Demoustier

World premiere

“Den utrolige historie om den kæmpestore pære” (“The Incredible Story of the Giant Pear”)

Denmark

By Philip Einstein Lipski, Amalie Næsby Fick, Jørgen Lerdam

International premiere

“Dikkertje Dap” (“My Giraffe”)

Netherlands / Belgium / Germany

By Barbara Bredero

International premiere

“El día que resistía”

Argentina / France

By Alessia Chiesa

World premiere

“Gordon och Paddy” (“Gordon and Paddy”)

Sweden

By Linda Hambäck

International premiere

“Les rois mongols” (“Cross My Heart”)

Canada

By Luc Picard

European premiere

“Sekala Niskala” (“The Seen and Unseen”)

Indonesia / Netherlands / Australia / Qatar

By Kamila Andini

European premiere