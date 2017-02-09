North American rights to “Blind,” a romantic drama starring Alec Bladwin, Demi Moore and Dylan McDermott, have been picked up by Vertical Entertainment, with a late summer/early fall release date targeted.

Foresight Unlimited is selling international rights at the European Film Market in Berlin.

“Blind,” directed by Michael Mailer, is the story of a novelist (Baldwin) who’s blinded in a car crash that kills his wife. He has an affair with the neglected wife (Moore) of an indicted businessman (McDermott) and rediscovers his passion for writing.

The deal was negotiated by Rich Goldberg and Peter Jarowey at Vertical, and CAA, which reps Baldwin, Moore, and McDermott.

“Blind” was produced by Martin Tuchman, Mailer, Diane Fisher, Pamela Thur, and Jennifer Gelfer. John Buffalo Mailer wrote the screenplay, with story by Diane Fisher.

Executive producers are Alan Helene, Alessandro Penazzi, Scott Kluge, Baldwin, Mallory Schwartz, Mark Damon, Tamara Birkemoe, Terry Allen Kramer, Khuloud Kelly Rabadi, David Moscow, and Johnathan Gray.