Film News Roundup: Berenice Bejo-Alexander Fehling’s ‘Three Peaks’ Gets U.S. Distribution

In today’s film news roundup, “Three Peaks” finds distribution and “Euphoria” sells to major territories…

DISTRIBUTION DEAL

Veteran arthouse distributor Ed Arentz has formed Greenwich Entertainment in partnership with an investment fund run by Edmondo Schwartz and set the thriller “Three Peaks” as its first release.

Bérénice Bejo (“The Artist”) and Alexander Fehling (“Homeland”) star in “Three Peaks,” in which a recently divorced French woman, her 8-year-old son, and her new German boyfriend see their summer holiday in the Italian Dolomites goes from bucolic to harrowing. The film won the Variety Piazza Grande Award at the Locarno Film Festival and is having its North American premiere at the Toronto Intl. Film Festival.

Arentz was the co-founder and managing director of Music Box Films, where he acquired and released prominent foreign-language titles including “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo” and “A Man Called Ove.” The deal for the North American rights to “Three Peaks” was concluded in Locarno with the Match Factory’s Thania Dimitrakopoulou.

Greenwich Entertainment will also release Claus Räfle’s documentary thriller “The Invisibles,” the untold story of four German Jews who manage to survive the Third Reich living in Berlin by sheer resourcefulness, luck, and the decency of fellow Germans. Beta Cinema CEO Dirk Schuerhoff negotiated the terms with Arentz for the U.S. and Canada. “The Invisibles” will have its North American premiere next month at the Mill Valley Film Festival.

Greenwich plans to handle between six and eight traditional theatrical releases and a similar number of smaller scale releases annually.

“Vast resources, scale and a global reach come in handy in this business, as in any other, but it seems clear to us that film distribution is still an arena where a small but efficient, resourceful, reasonably capitalized firm can provide important value to producers, viewing platforms, audiences and investors alike,” Arentz said. “We’re excited to begin testing this proposition anew.”

TERRITORY SALES

Great Point Media has sold major territories for the drama “Euphoria,” starring Alicia Vikander and Eva Green, ahead of its premiere at the Toronto Intl. Film Festival.

All rights deals have just been concluded with Mars for France, CDC for Latin America, and Kadokawa for Japan. In addition, Wild Bunch has taken German, Swiss, and Italian rights, with Scandinavian rights having gone to SF Studios.

Swedish director Lisa Langseth is making her English-language debut and third film with Vikander. “Euphoria” is the story of two estranged sisters trying to reconcile in the most difficult of circumstances. Charlotte Rampling, Charles Dance, Adrian Lester, and Mark Stanley also star.

The movie is produced by Charles Collier, Vikander, Patrik Andersson, and Frida Bargo. Robert Halmi, Jim Reeve, and Fredrik Heinig are the executive producers. Great Point Media is handling worldwide sales.

Production companies are B-Reel Films, Vikarious Film, and Dancing Camel Film Production. The film was produced with Filmregion Stockholm-Mälardalen & Spellbound Capital, Nordsvensk Filmunderhållning, Sveriges Television, SF Studios, and Reel Ventures with support from Swedish Film Institute, Nordisk Film & TV Fond, Filmfernsehfonds Bayern, and Deutscher Filmförderfonds.

PROMOTION

Entertainment PR and marketing firm Prodigy Public Relations has promoted senior publicist Rob Fleming to the post of vice president, film publicity.

He will continue to work closely with Prodigy’s president and CEO Erik Bright, who founded Prodigy PR in 2009.

Fleming, who came to Prodigy in 2013, has worked on campaigns for IFC Film’s “Wakefield,” with Bryan Cranston and Jennifer Garner; Vertical Entertainment’s “Mean Dreams” with Bill Paxton and “Berlin Syndrome” with Teresa Palmer; Electric Entertainment’s “The Book of Love” with Jason Sudeikis, Jessica Biel, Paul Reiser, and Macy Williams, Cleopatra Entertainment’s “A Street Cat Named Bob” with Luke Treadaway and Joanne Froggatt; and Freestyle Digital Media’s “The Girl in the Book” with Emily VanCamp and Michael Nyqvist.

He has handled additional PR on Electric’s TV show “The Librarians” on TNT, and has handled the festival PR for the San Diego Film Festival. He previously held positions at NBC Universal and The CW Television Network.