Benedict Cumberbatch is in early talks to star in Fox Searchlight’s adaptation of “The Man in the Rockefeller Suit,” sources confirmed to Variety.

David Bar Katz adapted the script. Donald De Line is producing the film, although a production date has not been set yet.

Based on Mark Seal’s book, the story follows Christian Karl Gerhartsreiter, an imposter who conned his way into various jobs on Wall Street — as well as a marriage — by posing as a member of the Rockefeller family. After entering rarefied social circles, his past finally caught up with him and he feared losing custody of his only daughter.

Cumberbatch is no stranger to portraying characters based on real people, having played mathematician Alan Turing in “The Imitation Game,” which landed him an Oscar nomination.

Cumberbatch’s most recent movie, “Doctor Strange,” in which he played Marvel’s titular superhero, was one of his highest-grossing to date, hauling $677.6 million worldwide.

He is currently playing Thomas Edison in The Weinstein Company’s “The Current War” and is also on board to voice the Grinch in Illumination Entertainment’s “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”

