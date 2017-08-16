Healthcare Doc ‘Bending the Arc,’ Exec Produced by Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Gets U.S. Release (EXCLUSIVE)

Abramorama has acquired U.S. theatrical rights to the healthcare documentary “Bending the Arc,” with Matt Damon and Ben Affleck as executive producers.

The film, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this year, will open on Oct. 6 in New York, followed by a release to Boston, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, and select cities across the U.S.

The movie is directed by Kief Davidson, whose credits include “The Ivory Game” and “A Lego Brickumentary,” and Pedro Kos, an editor on “Waste Land” and “The Island President.” The producer is Cori Shepherd Stern (“Open Heart,” “Warm Bodies”).

The film centers on three Harvard med students — Jim Kim, current president of the World Bank; Paul Farmer; and Ophelia Dahl — who became pioneers of global health by inventing an international framework for fighting diseases such as tuberculosis, AIDS, SARS, and Ebola.

Variety‘s Geoff Berkshire gave “Bending the Arc” a strong review: “For anyone who wants to believe in the promise of Martin Luther King Jr.’s quote ‘the arc of the moral universe bends toward justice,’ a film like ‘Bending the Arc’ is downright inspiring. With the gripping appeal of a great epic novel, Kief Davidson and Pedro Kos’ documentary spans three decades of diligent work on the frontlines of global health crises to prove, in moving detail, the difference dedicated professionals can make in seemingly hopeless situations.”

Besides Damon and Affleck, executive producers include Dan Cogan, Geralyn White Dreyfous, Eric Dobkin, Barbara Dobkin, Rick Rosenthal, Nancy Stephens, Damon Lindelof, Heidi Lindelof, Lekha Singh, Patty Quillin, Nina Fialkow, David Fialkow, Diana Barrett, Joan Platt, Jim Swartz, Susan Swartz, Sally Osberg, Sandy Herz, Bernard Friedman, Sean Mewshaw, and Desi Van Til.

Geralyn White Dreyfous and Kelsey Koenig negotiated the deal with Abramorama on behalf of Impact Partners.