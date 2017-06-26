Ben Affleck in Talks for ‘The Accountant’ Sequel at Warner Bros.

Ben Affleck rehab
Ben Affleck is in talks with Warner Bros. for a sequel to last year’s action-thriller “The Accountant.”

The studio is also in negotiations to bring back screenwriter Bill Dubuque, director Gavin O’Connor, and producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Mark Williams for the untitled project.

The Accountant” also starred Anna Kendrick, J.K. Simmons, Jon Bernthal, Jeffrey Tambor, John Lithgow, and Cynthia Addai-Robinson. The storyline followed a small-town certified public accountant with high-functioning autism who makes his living uncooking the books of criminal organizations.

His character had received extensive military training as a child, which he uses as an adult to protect himself. Affleck’s character accepts payment in various non-cash forms such as rare comics, gold bricks, and paintings by famous artists. He formed an attachment with Kendrick’s character and rescued her after they were targeted for assassination.

“The Accountant” was a successful performer with a budget of $44 million and a worldwide gross of $155 million. Affleck directed, wrote, produced, and starred in last year’s Warner Bros. period thriller “Live by Night,” but that project underperformed with only $22 million in worldwide box office on a $65 million budget.

Affleck will be seen as Batman in “Justice League,” which Warner Bros. opens Nov. 17.

WME reps Affleck and O’Connor. CAA and Zero Gravity Management rep Dubuque. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

    1. Randall Appleby says:
      June 26, 2017 at 11:16 am

      So cool! I hope this actually gets made cause problems aside I really enjoyed the first one. & walked out of the theater interested in seeing where this character would go next.

    2. Sheila says:
      June 26, 2017 at 11:16 am

      The Accountant was a much better movie than I anticipated. I’d watch a sequel with Affleck back in the lead.

    3. Jesse Pinkman says:
      June 26, 2017 at 11:03 am

      Jon Bernthal too…..

