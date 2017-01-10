Ben Affleck joins the long list of stars who have come to Meryl Streep’s defense.

The actor appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Monday night, and mocked President-elect Donald Trump for calling the actress “over-rated” after she spoke out against him at the Golden Globes.

“If there’s one thing truly in the world that we know it’s not true, it’s that Meryl Streep is overrated,” Affleck said.

Kimmel offered up that “overrated” might be the nicest insult that Trump is capable of giving.

“I guess,” Affleck replied. “But pick a better shot than the person whose photograph actually accompanies ‘Great Actress’ in the encyclopedia.”

While accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award at Sunday’s Golden Globes, Streep went after the president-elect without ever mentioning his name. “Violence incites violence. When the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose,” she said.

Trump responded on Twitter the next morning by calling her “one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood.”

Since then, many stars in Hollywood have tweeted out their support for the three-time-Academy-Award-winner.

During the same appearance, Affleck told Kimmel that he’s still planning to direct his upcoming standalone Batman movie. “I’m going to direct the next Batman, we’re working on it,” he said, laughing about how frustrating it is to constantly be badgered about the film’s progress. “I’m working. Give me a second,” he said.

Watch the clip of Affleck talking about Streep below: