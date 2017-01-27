“Live By Night” mostly fired blanks when it debuted in theaters last December, and its failure has resulted in a lot of financial carnage.
The expensive gangster picture was a passion project for Ben Affleck, who directed, wrote, produced, and starred in the story of a Florida rum runner. But critics ripped the picture, calling it dramatically inert and a muddle. That’s left Warner Bros., the studio behind the film flop, looking at a $75 million loss, according to insiders with knowledge of its financing and rival studio executives.
“Live By Night” has made $16.5 million globally, and is not expected to have international appeal despite Affleck’s star power. Talky period pictures don’t tend to play well overseas, particularly when they don’t come loaded with Oscars (“Live By Night” was shut out). The film cost $65 million to produce and tens of millions more to distribute and market. Warner Bros. only gets a percentage of ticket sales. It will try to cushion its losses with home entertainment sales and rentals, as well as television licensing deals. The studio did have a significant financial partner on the film in RatPac-Dune Entertainment, though it’s not clear how much the slate financing partner invested in “Live By Night.”
“Live By Night” is adapted from a Dennis Lehane novel. It co-stars Elle Fanning, Sienna Miller, Zoe Saldana, and Chris Cooper, and centers on a Prohibition-era criminal who battles with the Ku Klux Klan and rival gangs as he struggles to corner the market on hooch.
Warner Bros. has a long relationship with Affleck, having backed and made money on his previous directorial efforts such as “Argo” and “The Town.” He also played the Dark Knight in the studio’s “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “Suicide Squad,” and the upcoming “Justice League.” Affleck plans to direct a standalone Batman film.
A spokesman for Warner Bros. declined to comment.
This film is a narrative mess and an editing mess plus Affleck stiff and unconvincing acting. The car chases and shoot-outs are well staged by Affleck and is the only selling point to this film. Period gangster films have limited appeal from ROAD TO PERDITION, MOBSTERS, BUGSY, GANGSTER SQUAD and many more that have come and gone into obscurity. The only one to make an impression was Brian De Palma’s THE UNTOUCHABLES. Affleck looked ridiculous and unconvincing in 1920′ gangster suits that seemed awkward on his build.I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s a longer cut to this film that Affleck was forced to cut out scenes for that 2 hour running time in theatres. The story seems like it has abrupt cuts and certain sub-plots that needed more screen time. Maybe years to come there might be a 3 hour cut to this movie for home entertainment similar to Sergio Leone’s butchered theatrical version of ONCE UPON A TIME IN AMERICA.
Ben and Casey CANNOT ACT. They can act boring, sullen. That’s it. If he truly wants to make a great movie, he needs to stop acting in the movies he directs!!!!!!!!!
The film was much better than it was given credit for. It was both a throwback to the old WB gangster pictures and still managed to be up to date on racial tensions that still exist!
Affleck can’t act, and is the same in every dramatic role. Sullen and minimal expression. Add a beard to this character, and you have the guy in “Argo.”
#1 they should of shot Florida Tampa Ybor City but choose Georgia instead. Script is senseless, divorced from reality and fragmented. We love good roaring twenties gangster pics from Warners but today US Cinema devoid of film noir genre.. nobody cares. Not the worst Movie by any means.