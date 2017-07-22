Ben Affleck Denies Rumors He Is Exiting ‘Batman’

Ben Affleck addressed rumors that he is leaving the DC Comics Extended Universe as Batman during the Warner Bros. panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday. The “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” actor confirmed his intentions to remain playing the “coolest f—–g character in any universe.”

Affleck also added that there were “misconceptions” amongst fans that he didn’t appreciate “The Batman” because he wasn’t the one directing it. “I would be a f—–g ape on the ground for [director] Matt Reeves,” he joked.

Warner Bros. also used the panel to debut a new poster for “Justice League.” In the photo, Batman is joined by Wonder Woman, Cyborg, Aquaman, and the Flash — although it’s worth noting that Batman is the only hero whose face is concealed by their mask.

More to come…