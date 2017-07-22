Ben Affleck Denies Rumors He Is Exiting ‘Batman’

Staff Editor
Ben Affleck Batman
Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Ben Affleck addressed rumors that he is leaving the DC Comics Extended Universe as Batman during the Warner Bros. panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday. The “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” actor confirmed his intentions to remain playing the “coolest f—–g character in any universe.”

Affleck also added that there were “misconceptions” amongst fans that he didn’t appreciate “The Batman” because he wasn’t the one directing it. “I would be a f—–g ape on the ground for [director] Matt Reeves,” he joked.

Warner Bros. also used the panel to debut a new poster for “Justice League.” In the photo, Batman is joined by Wonder Woman, Cyborg, Aquaman, and the Flash — although it’s worth noting that Batman is the only hero whose face is concealed by their mask.

More to come…

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad