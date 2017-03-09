Gunpowder & Sky Distribution has acquired the U.S. rights to romance “Below Her Mouth,” and is planning an April 28 release in theaters and on VOD, Variety has learned exclusively.

Shot with an entirely female crew, the film tells the story of an unexpected romance between two women whose passionate connection changes their lives forever. “Below Her Mouth” stars Natalie Krill and Erika Linder. Krill plays a successful fashion editor living with her fiancé, played by Sebastian Pigott, who meets a roofer who pursues her.

April Mullen directed from a script by Stephanie Fabrizi. The movie is a Serendipity Point production in association with Distant Horizon. It’s produced by Melissa Coghlan, shot by Maya Bankovic, edited by Michelle Szemberg and scored with music composed by Noia.

The film had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September and went on to screen at the Festival du Nouveau Cinema, Mar Del Plata International Film Festival, and Goteborg Film Festival.

“‘Below Her Mouth’ offers a fresh, raw and honest look into the electrifying connection between two people through the female gaze,” said Mullen. “I’m thrilled to share the film with U.S. audiences and celebrate love is love.”

Linzee Troubh of Cinetic negotiated the sale with Jake Hanly of Gunpowder & Sky, the digital content studio backed by AT&T-Chernin Group’s Otter Media.

Gunpowder & Sky acquired full control of Supergravity Pictures, the startup in which it had previously held a minority investment, earlier this year. G&S last fall acquired independent content sales and distribution company FilmBuff. The company was founded in 2015 by Van Toffler, former CEO of Viacom’s Music Group, and Floris Bauer, former head of corporate development and strategy at Endemol, together with Otter Media.

Watch the official trailer from Canada’s Elevation Pictures: