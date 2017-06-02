‘Wonder Woman’ Star Gal Gadot and More Pageant Queens-Turned-Actresses

Gal Gadot Miss Isreal
Legaria/EPA/REX/Shutterstock

Before landing the coveted role of Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot competed in beauty pageants in her native Israel.

Gadot won Miss Israel back in 2004, and went on to compete at Miss Universe.

Gadot learned poise and how to compete in the pageant circuit, but it was her two years of mandatory service in the Israeli army that helped her nab a role in the “Fast and the Furious” franchise.

“I think the main reason was that [director] Justin Lin really liked that I was in the military, and he wanted to use my knowledge of weapons,” she told Forward in 2011.

She played Gisele in “Fast Five” and “Fast & Furious 6.”

Related

Gal Gadot Wonder Woman

‘Wonder Woman’ Gal Gadot on Playing Lead Female Superhero: ‘Growing Up, I Had Superman and Batman’

Gadot’s not the only former pageant queen to make it in Hollywood: 1986 Miss USA runner-up Halle Berry ended up winning the best actress Oscar just 15 years after losing that title.

Two Miss Worlds from India — Aishwarya Rai and Priyanka Chopra — have transitioned successfully from Bollywood to Hollywood; the latter stars on “Quantico” and played the villain in the recent “Baywatch” movie.

To see who else went from beauty queen to leading lady, check out the gallery below.

Beauty Queens Turned Leading Actresses

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad