Disney’s blockbuster “Beauty and the Beast” has notched $461.9 million at the worldwide box office in its first week.

The live-action remake took in $11.4 million in North America on Wednesday, setting an all-time record for earning the most revenue on a Wednesday in March — with $8.4 million, it’s 36% above “Passion of the Christ.” “Beauty and the Beast” has already surpassed the entire domestic run of the live-action “Cinderella,” which totaled $201 million in North America.

Internationally, “Beauty and the Beast” reeled in $21.9 million on Wednesday. It opened in France yesterday with $1.8 million, including previews with a 50% market share, representing the second-biggest opening day of 2017 in the country, behind only “Fifty Shades Darker,” and more than double that posted by “Cinderella” and “Maleficent.”

“Beauty and the Beast” also launched in first in Belgium with a 70% market share — the biggest debut of the year in that territory. The tentpole opens in Australia on Thursday.

The film’s international gross is now $244.3 million, led by $57.2 million in China and $32.1 million in the U.K. The worldwide haul of $461.9 million is already the 193rd-highest of all time, barely trailing the entire run of “Cars” at $462.2 million.

Bill Condon directed the film, which stars Emma Watson as Belle and Dan Stevens as Beast.