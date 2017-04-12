Disney’s smash hit “Beauty and the Beast” is on the verge of crossing the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office, becoming the 29th movie to hit the milestone.

The company reported that “Beauty and the Beast” had grossed $9.7 million on Tuesday to lift its worldwide total to $993.2 million with $435.9 million domestically and $557.3 million internationally. A similar take on Wednesday would lift the movie over the $1 billion mark.

China is the top foreign market with $85.3 million, followed by the U.K. with $75.3 million, Brazil with $36.7 million, and South Korea with $34.3 million. Japan is the lone market left to open with an April 21 launch.

Disney-Lucasfilm’s “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” was the most recent film to hit $1 billion worldwide. Fox’s “Logan” is 2017’s second largest worldwide grosser at $597 million, followed by Warner Bros.-Legendary’s “Kong: Skull Island” at $535 million.

Disney spent $160 million making the movie, directed by Bill Condon. The cast includes Emma Watson as Belle and “Downton Abbey” alum Dan Stevens as her cursed love interest. Luke Evans, Kevin Kline, Josh Gad, Ewan McGregor, Stanley Tucci, Audra McDonald, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Ian McKellen, and Emma Thompson round out the star-studded cast.

The $174.8 million opening weekend for “Beauty” set a record as the best domestic March launch, topping “Batman v Superman” and solidifying Disney’s status as the current dominant player in the film business.