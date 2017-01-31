A magical new trailer for Disney’s upcoming “Beauty and the Beast” debuted during ABC’s “The Bachelor” on Monday night.

The film’s Gaston and Le Fou — Josh Gad and Luke Evans — co-hosted the episode to promote the film. The trailer previews the film’s version of the titular song “Beauty and the Beast.”

“What happens when the last petal falls?” Emma Watson’s Belle asks in the footage, which teases her journey from her small hometown to the Beast’s castle complete with singing and dancing cutlery.

Bill Condon directed the adaptation, which also stars Dan Stevens as the Beast, Ewan McGregor as Lumière, Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, Emma Thompson as Mrs. Potts, Stanley Tucci as Cadenza, Kevin Kline as Maurice, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Plumette, and Audra McDonald as Madame de Garderobe.

Eight-time Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken, who won Oscars for best original score and best song for the 1991 animated hit, and penned songs for “Aladdin” and “The Little Mermaid,” provided the score, which will include new recordings of the original tunes written by Menken and Howard Ashman, as well as new songs written by Menken and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice.

“Beauty and the Beast,” produced by Mandeville Films’ David Hoberman and Todd Lieberman, invites you to theaters on March 17, 2017.

Watch the new trailer below: