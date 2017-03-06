Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” topped social media buzz last week as it generated 101,000 new conversations, according to media-measurement firm comScore and its PreAct service.

“Beauty and the Best” held its red carpet premiere in Los Angeles on March 2 and has seen backlash in Russia and Alabama over the film’s inclusion of a gay character.

The live-action romance, starring Emma Watson, has produced a total of 1.19 million new conversations on social media. Disney is opening “Beauty and the Beast” on March 17.

Disney-Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” also generated significant buzz last week with more than 100,000 new conversations. The studio released a new trailer on February 28 on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and a poster and set image on March 1. The sequel opens May 5.

Fox’s “Deadpool 2” saw a solid reaction with 67,000 new conversations in the wake of the studio releasing a teaser trailer on March 4, airing before “Logan” screenings.

The scene involves Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds’ character when he’s not in the squeaky tight Deadpool costume) spotting a guy in trouble outside a screening of “Logan” and going into a phone booth to get suited and booted — he moons the audience in the meantime — while the epic Superman theme blares in the background. The guy dies, however, by the time he’s done changing.

“Deadpool 2” has been set for release on March 2, 2018.

Universal’s “The Fate of the Furious” generated 60,000 new conversations last week as the studio released a poster on Feb. 28, and the soundtrack list with a music video for Travis Scott’s “Go Off” on March 2.

“Fate of the Furious,” Universal’s eighth installment in the Furious franchise, stars Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, and franchise newcomer Charlize Theron. It opens April 14.

Warner Bros.’ ‘Kong: Skull Island” saw 51,000 new conversations. The studio released a new trailer on Feb. 27, following an announcement video the previous day.

Legendary’s reboot of the King Kong franchise, starring Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson and Brie Larson, opens March 10.