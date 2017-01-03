Disney’s live-action “Beauty and the Beast,” starring Emma Watson, topped social media buzz last week with an impressive 52,000 new conversations, according to media-measurement firm comScore and its PreAct service.

“Beauty and the Beast” debuted a TV spot on Christmas, and audio footage on December 30 featuring Watson singing “Something There.” The release of the official soundtrack was also announced to be concurrent with the film (March 17).

The first trailer, released Nov. 14, generated more than 127 million views in its first 24 hours online. Dan Stevens, Luke Evans and Josh Gad also star with Bill Condon directing.

Universal’s “Fifty Shades Darker” generated more than 45,000 conversations following the release of a new extended trailer. The sequel depicts an escalating romance between the characters played by Dakota Johnson (Anastasia Steele) and Jamie Dornan (Christian Grey) with plenty of steamy scenes and shadowy figures from Christian’s past emerging.

“Fifty Shades Darker” is directed by James Foley and once again produced by Michael De Luca, Dana Brunetti and Marcus Viscidi, alongside author E. L. James. The sequel opens on Feb. 10.

Fox’s “Hidden Figures” generated more than 35,000 new conversations last week. The film stars Taraji P. Henson as Katherine Johnson — the African American mathematician who calculated flight trajectories for the U.S. program in the 1960s — along with Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monáe, Kevin Costner, Kirsten Dunst and Jim Parsons.

“Hidden Figures” opened in limited release in 25 locations on Dec. 25, and will expand into wide release on Jan. 6.

Lionsgate’s “La La Land” produced nearly 15,000 new conversations last week. The musical comedy-drama, starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, has been a solid performer at the domestic box office with $37 million in less than four weeks of limited release. “La La Land” expanded from 205 sites to 734 on Christmas Day.

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” generated more than 10,000 new conversations last week in the wake of airing an international TV spot on Dec. 28. Sony’s sixth Spider-Man movie — which has more than 1 million new social media conversations — opens July 7 with Tom Holland in the lead role as high-schooler Peter Parker.