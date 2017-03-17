“Beauty and the Beast” is expected to open huge for Disney this weekend, but just how huge?

The Mouse House’s biggest openings have come from its acquisition of Lucasfilm and Marvel Studios, with “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and both “Avengers” films among the top debuts of all time.

Experts project Disney’s latest film, “Beauty and the Beast,” to open between $140 and $155 million, which would put it high up on any box office list.

Here, we’ve divided Disney’s highest grossing opening weekends into the “Star Wars” and Marvel films, and everything else. In the combined rankings, “Beauty and the Beast” would rank seventh on list, but the way we have it here, the live action remake would top No. 1, above “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest” and “Finding Dory.”

Check out the top opening weekends for Disney below:

MARVEL/STAR WARS

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” at $247.9 million “Marvel’s The Avengers” at $207.4 million “Avengers: Age of Ultron” at $191.3 million “Captain America: Civil War” at $179.1 million “Iron Man 3” at $174.1 million “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” at $155.1 million “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” at $95 million “Guardians of the Galaxy” at $94.3 million “Thor: The Dark World” at $85.7 million “Doctor Strange” at $85.1 million

DISNEY