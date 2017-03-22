Disney’s smash hit “Beauty and the Beast” is showing no signs of slowing down, setting a pre-summer record gross for a film playing on a Tuesday.

The live-action remake earned $17.9 million. That’s far above the previous North American record holder, “Furious 7,” at $13.3 million and last year’s “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” at $12.1 million. The number also topped the first Tuesdays of three other Disney blockbusters: “The Avengers,” “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” and “Captain America: Civil War. ”

Disney also noted that “Beauty and the Beast” has crossed $200 million at the domestic box office in five days, tying with four other titles in reaching that milestone in the same time — “Captain America: Civil War,” “The Dark Knight,” “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2,” and “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen.”

“Beauty and the Beast” scored the sixth-highest domestic opening of all time with $174.8 million, trailing only “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” at $248 million, “Jurassic World” at $208.8 million, “Marvel’s The Avengers” at $207.4 million, “Avengers: Age of Ultron” at $191.3 million, and “Captain America: Civil War” at $191.3 million.

The international haul for “Beauty and the Beast” rose by $18.2 million on Tuesday to reach $222.3 million for a global take of $428.5 million in less than a week.

The foreign release represents about 65% of the international market. The movie will open in France on Wednesday and in Australia on Thursday. It’s set to debut in Japan on April 21.

Disney spent $160 million making the movie, directed by Bill Condon. The cast includes Emma Watson as Belle and “Downton Abbey” alum Dan Stevens as her cursed love interest.