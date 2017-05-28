‘Beauty and the Beast’ Crosses $500 Million Milestone at Domestic Box Office

“Beauty and the Beast” just waltzed past a major box office milestone.

The live-action remake of Disney’s 1991 fairy tale crossed $500 million at the domestic box office after Saturday earnings were totaled, making it the eighth movie ever to do so.

“Beauty and the Beast” has been a box office darling — and one of the few bright spots in 2017 — since it was released on March 17 and went on to a $174.8 million opening weekend.

Overseas the film has been a hit as well, earning over $732 million. Its worldwide total sits at over $1.2 billion. It is currently the tenth highest grossing movie of all time behind “Frozen.”

Bill Condon directed the movie starring Emma Watson as Belle and Dan Stevens as the Beast. The strong supporting cast includes Luke Evans, Kevin Kline, Ewan McGregor, Stanley Tucci, Audra McDonald, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Ian McKellen, Emma Thompson, and Josh Gad who made headlines for being the first opening gay character in a Disney movie.

Those who enjoyed seeing a non-animated version of “Beauty and the Beast” should get used to the concept. Disney has a lineup of live-action remakes of its animated classics in the works, including “Snow White,” “Mulan,” and “Lion King.”

The other movies to break $500 million domestically are “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” ($936.7 million); “Avatar” ($760.5 million); “Titanic” ($658.7 million); “Jurassic World” ($652.3 million); “Marvel’s The Avengers” ($623.4 million); “The Dark Knight” ($534.9 million); and “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” ($532.2 million).