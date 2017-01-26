Disney has released character posters for it’s upcoming live-action version of “Beauty and the Beast.”

The ornate portraits give a closer look at each of the central characters in the film, including the human forms of many of Beast’s servants — who were turned into living furniture as a result of the curse cast on Beast — including Ian McKellen’s Cogsworth, Emma Thompson’s Mrs. Potts, Ewan McGregor’s Lumiere, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s Plummete.

The film is one of the most highly anticipated films of 2017. A trailer released in November netted 127.6 million views in just 24 hours.

Emma Watson plays the “beauty,” Belle, while Dan Stevens portrays the Beast. Luke Evans and Josh Gad also star.

Disney’s 1991 version was the first animated film to be nominated for a best picture Oscar. The title track won for best original song. Ariana Grande and John Legend will perform the song in the new movie.

“Beauty and the Beast” hits theaters March 17.