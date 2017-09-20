Beau Willimon Elected WGA East President

“House of Cards” creator Beau Willimon has been elected to a two-year term as president of the Writers Guild of America East, following an unopposed campaign to succeed Michael Winship.

The results were announced Tuesday evening in New York. Incumbent vice president Jeremy Pikser and secretary-treasurer Bob Schneider were also re-elected after running unopposed.

Winners of the six open Freelance seats are incumbents Bonnie Datt, Susan Kim, and Courtney Simon along with Amy Sohn, Tracey Scott Wilson, and David Simon. Andrea Ciannavei, the runner-up for the six open Freelance Council seats, was elected to a one-year term on the council to fill the vacancy created by Willimon’s election as president.

Incumbent Phil Pilato was re-elected for an open Staff seat along with Kim Kelly and Hamilton Nolan.

Willimon and five other incumbents won re-election to two-year terms for council seats last year. He was on the negotiating committee that reached an 11th hour deal with production companies on May 1.