Beau Willimon Running Unopposed for WGA East Presidency

Beau Willimon Running Unopposed for WGA
“House of Cards” creator Beau Willimon is running unopposed for the presidency of the Writers Guild of America East to succeed Michael Winship, who has opted not to run.

Willimon and five other incumbents won re-election to two-year terms for council seats last year. He was on the negotiating committee that reached an 11th hour deal with production companies on May 1.

“Should I be re-elected to Council, I plan to be very involved in the negotiating process,” he said last year. “Having worked for almost a decade with major film studios and having been at the forefront of launching streaming television, I have a unique on-the-ground perspective that I believe will be useful voice in making sure we remain strong as a union moving forward.”

Incumbent Vice President Jeremy Pikser and Secretary-Treasurer Bob Schneider are also running unopposed.

The 10 candidates for the six open Freelance seats are Amy Sohn, David Handelman, Stu Zicherman, Tracey Scott Wilson, David Simon, and five incumbents — Susan Kim, Bill Scheft, Bonnie Datt, Courtney Simon, and Andrea Ciannavei.

The five candidates for the three open Staff seats are Kim Kelly, Jay Alpert, Hamilton Nolan, and incumbents Phil Pilato and David Keller. The election voting results will be announced Sept. 19.

Winship had succeeded the late Herb Sargent as WGA East president in 2007.

