Salma Hayek blisters John Lithgow’s self-satisfied real-estate mogul at a dinner party that goes off the rails in the first trailer for Roadside Attractions’ dark comedy “Beatriz at Dinner.”

Hayek plays an immigrant from a poor town in Mexico who’s become a health practitioner in Los Angeles and attends a dinner party hosted by her clients — played by Connie Britton and David Warshofsky — after her car breaks down.

Lithgow’s appropriately named Doug Strutt mistakes Hayek for the help — “Can I have another bourbon, hon?” — then interrupts her repeatedly during the party. As she’s talking about coming to the U.S., Lithgow blurts out, “Did you come legally?”

Later, Lithgow is showing off photos of a rhinoceros he’s killed in Africa, insisting, “I don’t consider it murder” because it supposedly helps preservation efforts. It’s too much for Hayek, who throws her phone at him and says, “You think it’s funny? I think it’s sick.”

The film premiered in January at the Sundance Film Festival with Variety’s Owen Gleiberman noting in his review that the film represents a reunion for director Miguel Arteta and writer Mike White after 2002’s “Chuck & Buck.”

“Now, after 15 years, they’ve reunited for ‘Beatriz at Dinner,’ a small-scale but elegantly deft squirmfest that features a luminous performance by Salma Hayek. It also has the distinction of being the first dramatic comedy that’s an explicit — and provocative — allegory of the Age of Trump.”

“Beatriz at Dinner” opens June 9. Watch the trailer below: