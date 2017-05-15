BB88 and Mann Made Films Team for ‘The Vigilante’ (EXCLUSIVE)

British production companies BB88 and Mann Made Films are partnering to produce and finance revenge thriller “The Vigilante.” The feature is BB88’s first announced project outside of its three-film slate backed by the China-U.K. Film Fund.

“The Vigilante” will be directed by Scott Mann (pictured, center, with Jeffrey Dean Morgan on the set of 2015 thriller “Heist,” which co-starred Robert De Niro). It is an action-packed revenge story that follows a young man with mental disabilities who rises up against some of the most notorious criminals in his danger-filled city.

Besides directing the film, Mann also co-wrote the script with David Slater and Jonathan Frank. Mann and James Edward Barker will produce for Mann Made Films alongside Craig Conway for BB88. BB88’s Kirsty Bell will serve as executive producer alongside Julie Kroll.

“We are very excited to be joining forces with Craig and Kirsty and the BB88 team,” said Barker. “They have an incredible energy and their ability to get projects off the ground is inspiring. We’ve known Craig for many years, and we trust that this is the beginning of a long producing relationship.”

London-based BB88 was one of the first recipients of investment from the £50 million ($65 million) China-U.K. Film Fund, which was set up in April 2016 with backing from Zhongze Culture Investment and Varcale Capital Management. The fund is committed to supporting projects from four British production companies.

Last week, BB88 released the first image from its debut production under the scheme, “GiantLand,” which stars “I, Daniel Blake” breakout actress Hayley Squires. In all, the company received a commitment for three films to be co-financed by the fund. The other two projects under the scheme are South Africa-set psychological thriller “Kruger” and rags-to-riches story “Break,” set in the world of professional snooker.

Mann is currently in post-production on action thriller “Final Score,” starring Dave Bautista and Pierce Brosnan. His company is also in post on sleep paralysis chiller “Mara,” which co-stars Conway, who is also an actor, opposite lead Olga Kurylenko.