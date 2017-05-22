‘Baywatch’ and ‘Wonder Woman’ Dominate Social Media Buzz

Paramount’s action-comedy “Baywatch” generated the most social media buzz last week with more than 58,000 new conversations, according to media-measurement firm comScore and its PreAct service.

The studio released a new red band trailer on May 10 and held its red carpet world premiere in Miami on May 13. “Baywatch” stars Dwayne Johnson as the leader of the elite Baywatch lifeguard squad, while Zac Efron portrays a washed-up pro athlete brought in for PR spin.

Paramount is opening “Baywatch” on May 25 — a day earlier than “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.” The film has already generated more than 570,000 new conversations on social media.

Warner Bros.’ tentpole “Wonder Woman” produced 47,000 new conversations last week thanks to the release of positive social media reviews following the lifting of that embargo on May 18. Warner Bros. used the MTV Movie & TV Awards on May 7 to premiere a new trailer for “Wonder Woman” with sweeping, epic action shots.

“Wonder Woman,” starring Gal Gadot and Chris Pine with Patty Jenkins directing, is set during World War I and opens on June 2.

Disney’s “Pirates of the Cribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” held a red carpet screening at the Chinese TCL Theatre in Hollywood on May 19 and on the Australian Gold Coast on May 20. The fifth iteration of the Johnny Depp franchise

Sony’s animated comedy “The Emoji Movie” produced 38,000 new conversations last week after the studio released a poster on May 15 and full trailer on May 16, premiering at the Cannes Film Festival where star TJ Miller landed via parasail.

Sony’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming” generated 26,000 new conversations last week in the wake of releasing new images on May 15 and being featured on the cover of Empire magazine on May 16. Sony’s sixth Spider-Man movie, starring Tom Holland as Peter Parker, opens on July 7 and has produced a total of 1.67 million new conversations.