Dylan Clark, who produced Matt Reeves’ “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” and the upcoming “War for the Planet of the Apes,” is in talks to join the director on “The Batman.”

Sources tell Variety that Clark and Reeves have a strong working relationship dating back to the “Apes” pics. While the deal hasn’t been completed yet for Clark to produce the standalone film, sources reveal that it’s on the horizon.

Reeves came on board last month to replace Ben Affleck as director. Affleck exited the director’s chair to focus on starring as the Caped Crusader.

“There are certain characters who hold a special place in the hearts of millions,” Affleck said in a statement released on Jan. 30. “Performing this role demands focus, passion, and the very best performance I can give. It has become clear that I cannot do both jobs to the level they require. Together with the studio, I have decided to find a partner in a director who will collaborate with me on this massive film. I am still in this, and we are making it, but we are currently looking for a director. I remain extremely committed to this project, and look forward to bringing this to life for fans around the world.”

Reeves is working on post-production on “War for the Planet of the Apes” until June so “The Batman” production will likely commence at the beginning of 2018, at the earliest.

Clark is currently in pre-production on a reboot of “Scarface,” which Universal is prepping with Diego Luna attached to star.

