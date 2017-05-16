‘Moonlight’ Director Barry Jenkins Making Film at Annapurna

Annapurna has forged a two-year film production deal with Pastel, the Oscar-winning company behind “Moonlight.” As part of the pact, Annapurna will get the rights to a feature film from Barry Jenkins, the director behind the coming-of-age drama. That picture is already in development.

Jenkins is writing a script, which will serve as the first project under the deal. Details are being kept secret. The pact also will include future films from Pastel partners Adele Romanski, Sara Murphy, and Mark Ceryak.

Annapurna is backed by Megan Ellison, a film producer and heiress. After making a name for itself backing auteur-driven pictures from the likes of Paul Thomas Anderson (“The Master”) and David O. Russell (“American Hustle”), Annapurna has been staffing up and is looking to be a full-fledged distribution company. “Detroit,” a drama from Kathryn Bigelow, will be the first film it distributes under its banner. It hits theaters this August. Upcoming projects include “Isle of Dogs” from Wes Anderson and an untitled fashion drama from Anderson that stars Daniel Day-Lewis.

Plan B, the producers of “Moonlight,” also have a production pact at Annapurna.

Jenkins is repped by CAA and Silent R Management. The deal was negotiated on behalf of Pastel by James Feldman and Andre Des Rochers and by Don Hardison on behalf of Annapurna.