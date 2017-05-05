Bailee Madison to Star in ‘Someone Else’s Summer’ Movie Adaptation (EXCLUSIVE)

Bailee Madison will star in the movie adaptation of Rachel Bateman’s coming-of-age novel “Someone Else’s Summer.”

Producer Beth Grossbard landed the option and will produce via her eponymous company. The novel will be published this month by Running Press Kids/Hachette Book Group and is going to auction for international rights.

“Someone Else’s Summer” follows a young woman whose life gets turned upside down after her sister dies on the night of her high school graduation. Madison’s character sets out to honor her sister by fulfilling everything on her summer bucket, including a road trip with her sister’s best friend/the boy next door, which takes them from their sleepy Iowa town to the shores of the Atlantic.

“I’m thrilled such incredible talent is attached to this,” Bateman said. “This story is extremely special to me and I can’t wait to see it brought to life on the screen.”

Madison is best known for playing Grace Russell, the daughter of Catherine Bell’s character on the Hallmark Channel’s “Good Witch.” She also starred in the Hallmark movie “Northpole” and was a series regular on ABC’s “Trophy Wife.”

Madison is repped by The Gersh Agency, Coast to Coast Talent Group, and Myman-Greenspan. The deal was negotiated by Paradigm on behalf of Rachel Bateman and Liza Fleissig of Liza Royce Agency.