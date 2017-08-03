Ava DuVernay to Receive Directing Prize at Britannia Awards

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts Los Angeles has selected Ava DuVernay as the recipient of its John Schlesinger Britannia award for excellence in directing.

She joins previously announced honoree Dick Van Dyke, who will receive the award for excellence in television.  The awards will be presented on Oct. 27  at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

“Ava is both a fearless director and a champion of talent, who has used her platform to shed light on some of the most important issues facing the world today,” said Kieran Breen, chairman of BAFTA Los Angeles. “She has brought together talents from the U.S. and U.K. for her projects, and successfully crafted work that resonates with audiences around the globe, making her incredibly deserving of this honor.”

Past recipients include Ang Lee, Sam Mendes, Mike Newell, Danny Boyle, Christopher Nolan, David Yates, Quentin Tarantino, and Kathryn Bigelow.

DuVernay has been nominated for an Oscar the documentary “13th” and for eight Golden Globes. She is in post-production on Disney’s “A Wrinkle in Time.” She won the 2012 Sundance Film Festival’s best director prize for “Middle of Nowhere” and directed 2015’s “Selma.” She also created and exec produces  the drama series “Queen Sugar” for OWN.

