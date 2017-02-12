The British Academy of Film and Television Arts’ 70th movie awards are under way at London’s Royal Albert Hall. Stephen Fry is hosting the ceremony for the 12th time.

Damien Chazelle’s musical “La La Land” has the most nominations with 11, while Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi drama “Arrival” and Tom Ford’s psychological thriller “Nocturnal Animals” both received nine, and Kenneth Lonergan’s family tragedy drama “Manchester by the Sea” had six. “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” “Hacksaw Ridge,” “Lion” and “I, Daniel Blake” took five nominations each. “Moonlight” and “Florence Foster Jenkins” were nominated four times.

BAFTA chair Jane Lush took the stage ahead of the ceremony’s official start, hitting a political note as she commented on diversity issues within the industry. Lush said it was shocking that in the 21st Century “your gender, race and background can still hold you back.” She also remarked on the success of British talent in U.S. films, commenting that she feared “someone might build a wall across the Atlantic to keep us out.”

After an on-stage performance by Cirque du Soleil to open the show, host Stephen Fry took the stage. In his opening remarks he also took a swipe at Donald Trump. While welcoming Meryl Streep to the ceremony he said Streep was “one of the greatest actresses of all-time. Only a blithering idiot would think otherwise.” Turning his attention to Casey Affleck he then joked he was “one of the best actors in his family.”

Ken Loach’s “I, Daniel Blake” took the first award of the night for Outstanding British Film. Loach thanked the academy for “endorsing the truth of what the film says, that thousands of people are treated by this Government with a callous brutality which is a disgrace.” He apologised for getting political so early in the ceremony but said filmmakers know which side of the divide between the rich and powerful and normal people they were on. “Despite the glitz and glamor of occasions like this we’re on the people’s,” said Loach.

The EE Rising Star BAFTA award, the only award voted for by the public, went to “Captain America: Civil War” and “The Impossible” star Tom Holland. Holland, who is currently filming “Avengers: Infinity War,” will soon be seen as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” The young star beat out Anya Taylor-Joy, Laia Costa, Lucas Hedges and Ruth Negga for the award.

Holland singled out two acting coaches, Nick Evans and Ben Perkins, for thanks, saying it was a profession too often overlooked. Evans worked with Holland on his stage performance in “Billy Elliot.” Perkins worked with the actor on his breakout film role in “The Impossible.”

Ava DuVernay’s “13th” won the BAFTA for best documentary.

Composer Justin Hurwitz scored the first award for the night’s most nominated film “La La Land,” winning the BAFTA for Original Music.

It was a very even-handed celebration of the year in film amongst craft categories. Madeline Fontaine took the award for costume design for “Jackie,” while “Florence Foster Jenkins” claimed the prize for make up and hair for J. Roy Helland and Daniel Phillips.

“Arrival” took the award for best sound; “Hacksaw Ridge”‘s John Gilbert took the prize for editing; while “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” claimed the production design award.

The U.K.’s National Film and Television School scored another win in the short film category, taking the prize for British short animation for “A Love Story.” Refugee crisis allegory “Home” took the prize for British short film.

FULL WINNERS LIST (UPDATING):

DOCUMENTARY

“13th,” Ava DuVernay, Spencer Averick, Howard Barish

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

“I, Daniel Blake,” Ken Loach, Rebecca O’Brien, Paul Laverty

EE RISING STAR AWARD (VOTED FOR BY THE PUBLIC)

Tom Holland

ORIGINAL MUSIC

“La La Land,” Justin Hurwitz

EDITING

“Hacksaw Ridge,” John Gilbert

PRODUCTION DESIGN

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” Stuart Craig, Anna Pinnock

COSTUME DESIGN

“Jackie,” Madeline Fontaine

MAKE UP AND HAIR

“Florence Foster Jenkins,” J. Roy Helland, Daniel Phillips

SOUND

“Arrival,” Sylvain Bellemare, Claude La Haye, Bernard Gariépy Strobl

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

“A Love Story,” Khaled Gad, Anushka Kishani Naanayakkara, Elena Ruscombe-King

BRITISH SHORT FILM

“Home,” Shpat Deda, Afolabi Kuti, Daniel Mulloy, Scott O’Donnell