‘Bad Moms Christmas’ Trailer: Mila Kunis, Kathryn Hahn, Kristen Bell Stress Out (Watch)

Mila Kunis, Kathryn Hahn and Kristen Bell return as under-appreciated and overburdened women in the first trailer for STX’s “A Bad Moms Christmas.”

The trailer launches to the strains of Andy Williams’s song “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” and then portrays the trio attempting to deal with the holiday frenzy.

“I feel like a giant stress ball,” muses Kunis as she grabs a beer with her female buddies at a shopping mall that’s dominated by holiday decorations and music. “Remember when the holidays were fun?”

Adding exponentially more anxiety to the holiday are Susan Sarandon, Christine Baranski and Cheryl Hines as the mothers of the bad moms — who all seem to have arrived without prior notice to their daughters. Baranski portrays the mother of Kunis’ Amy character; Hines is Bell’s mom and Sarandon is Hahn’s mother.

When Kunis expresses a desire to cut back on her holiday efforts, her mom sets her straight.

“You are a mom,” Baranski contends. “Moms don’t enjoy, they give joy. That’s how being a mom works.”

The sequel to the 2016 comedy “Bad Moms” has a Nov. 3 release date. Jon Lucas and Scott Moore are returning to direct from their own script. The film is produced by Suzanne Todd and executive produced by Bill Block — the duo produced “Bad Moms.”

Watch the “Bad Moms Christmas” teaser trailer below: