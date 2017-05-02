Susan Sarandon, Christine Baranski, Cheryl Hines Join ‘Bad Moms Christmas’

Even bad moms have moms.

Susan Sarandon, Christine Baranski and Cheryl Hines have joined the cast of STX Entertainment’s “A Bad Moms Christmas” as the mothers of the bad moms. Production is launching in Atlanta.

The sequel to the 2016 comedy “Bad Moms” has a Nov. 3 release date. Jon Lucas and Scott Moore are returning to direct from their own script with stars Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn reprising their characters. The film will be produced by Suzanne Todd and executive produced by Bill Block — the duo produced “Bad Moms.”

“Bad Moms,” which focused on over-stressed mothers, was produced for $20 million and took in more than $180 million worldwide when it was released earlier this year. In “A Bad Moms Christmas,” the trio must deal with the stresses of their own mothers visiting for the holidays.

Hines will portray the mother of Kiki (Bell), while Baranski is the mom of Amy (Kunis) and Sarandon is the mother of Carla (Hahn). Returning cast members include Jay Hernandez, David Walton and Wanda Sykes, alongside newcomers Peter Gallagher and Justin Hartley.

Adam Fogelson, chairman of STXfilms, said, “Jon and Scott’s hilarious premise for ‘A Bad Moms Christmas’ will not only let fans continue their laugh out loud love affair with Mila, Kristen, and Kathryn’s relatable antics, but adding Peter, Justin, Cheryl, Christine and Susan, and the holidays to the equation is more than we could have hoped for as we continue this important franchise for STX Entertainment.”