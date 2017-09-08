Bac Films Boards Animated Feature ‘Funan’ About Cambodian Genocide (EXCLUSIVE)

International Correspondent @elsakeslassy
Bac Films has acquired French distribution and international sales rights to Denis Do’s “Funan,” an animated feature set against the backdrop of the Cambodian genocide.

A semi-autobiographical tale penned by Do and Magali Pouzol, “Hunan” centers on the struggle of her mother who is separated from her 4-year-old son during the reign of the Khmer Rouge in Cambodia — a regime that orchestrated a genocide resulting in the deaths of an estimated 2 million people — and searches for him for years.

“‘Funan’ is the story of a family. Of a woman… my mother. ‘Funan’ recounts her sacrifices, her heartbreak, her survival under the Khmer Rouge. ‘Funan’ will focus on feelings, relationships,” said Do, adding that he “would like to explore the complexity of relationships in a context of extreme oppression.”

Do graduated from France’s prestigious animated school Les Gobelins and notably worked as a storyboard artist on “Raving Rabbids” and set designer on “Zombillenium,” which played at Cannes in the special screenings section.

“Funan” is produced by France’s Les Films d’Ici, whose credits include “Waltz with Bashir,” and Epuar was well as Belgium’s Lunanime. Michael Crouzat is the graphic author on the project.

