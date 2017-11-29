You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

'Avengers: Infinity War' First Trailer Arrives

Rebecca Rubin

Marvel Studios dropped the official “Avengers: Infinity War” trailer Wednesday during “Good Morning America” on ABC.

The superhero movie picks up four years after the events of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” with the Avengers joining forces with Star-Lord and company to defeat Thanos, who is trying to collect the Infinity Stones.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo with a screenplay from Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, the ensemble cast includes Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, Josh Brolin as Thanos, Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Chris Evans as Captain America, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, and Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord. Jeremy Renner, Elizabeth Olsen, Sebastian Stan, Benedict Cumberbatch, Cobie Smulders, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Paul Rudd, and Don Cheadle will also appear in the film.

Avengers: Infinity War” is slated to hit theaters May 4.

