Robert Downey Jr. took a break from filming “Avengers: Infinity War” to give fans confirmation on one of the biggest rumors surrounding the newest Marvel movie. In a Facebook Live filmed on the “Avengers” set, Downey’s Q&A was revealed to be shot by none other than Tom Holland, who plays Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Turning the camera around, Holland reveals himself to be on the movie’s set and covered in motion picture dots (for his mask, which moves with the motion of Holland’s facial expressions). In doing so, Holland and Downey Jr. have confirmed that the young actor will reprise his role as Spider-Man in “Avengers: Infinity War.”

Later in the video, “Guardians of the Galaxy” star Chris Pratt joined the “Iron Man” actor, also confirming his role in the upcoming sequel to “Avengers: Age of Ultron” and “Captain America: Civil War.”

Though Downey Jr. showed up to the FB live an hour and a half later than he announced, the news will surely be enough to win back fans’ hearts.

“Avengers: Infinity War” arrives in theaters on May 4, 2018. The film will be directed by brothers Joe and Anthony Russo and written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

Check out the FB Live below: