Sundance Next Fest to Include Conversations with Ava DuVernay, Larry Wilmore

Ava DuVernay and Larry Willmore have been added to the lineup of Sundance Next Fest, which runs Aug. 10-13 at Los Angeles’ Theatre at Ace Hotel. Conversations between talented filmmakers, music video world premieres and three female comedians as hosts are part of the slate.

On Aug. 12, DuVernay will join “Gook” director Justin Chon in conversation after a 4 p.m. screening of the film. America Ferrera, executive producer of “Gente-fied,” will talk with the series’s director, creator and co-writer Marvin Lemus, co-writer Linda Yvette Chavez and producer Aaliyah Williams after a noon screening of all seven episodes of the new series.

Wilmore will join directors Antonio Santini and Dan Sickles on Aug. 13 for a conversation following the screening of “Dina,” a new documentary about an unconventional relationship. Peter Bogdanovich will be in conversation with filmmaker Alex Ross Perry following the 4 p.m. screening of “Golden Exits.”

In addition to musical performances by Lizzo, Electric Guest and Sleigh Bells, Next Fest will also be host the world premieres of several music videos. Joey Bada$$ will release the video for his song “Temptation,” directed by Nathan R. Smith. Electronic group M83 will show the video for “Do It, Try It,” directed by David Wilson, and Hundred Waters will debut their video for “Fingers,” directed by Allie Avital.

Comedians Kate Berlant, Kate Micucci and Natasha Leggero will bring laughter to the event as hosts of the weekend’s musical performances. Berlant will preside over the screening of “Lemon” and performance by Lizzo at 8 p.m. Aug. 11, with Micucci hosting the 8 p.m. screening of “Bitch” on Aug. 12 and performance by Sleigh Bells. Leggero will host the following night’s 8 p.m. screening of “L.A. Times” and performance by Electric Guest.

Next Fest will also feature a 25th anniversary screening of “Reservoir Dogs,” with a special ceremony honoring Quentin Tarantino as part of Next Fest After Dark, in addition to the L.A. premieres of several Sundance hits. Tickets are on sale now at Sundance’s website.