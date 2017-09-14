Aubrey Plaza, Jenny Slate Join Miles Teller’s ‘Ark and the Aardvark’ Animated Movie

Aubrey Plaza, Jenny Slate, and Craig Robinson have joined Miles Teller as voice talent on Unified Pictures’ animated comedy “The Ark and the Aardvark.”

Rob Riggle is on board to voice an elephant and Stephen Merchant has been added as a crocodile for the project, which is currently in production. Plaza is voicing Brain the Spider while Slate is on board as Mitzi the narcoleptic Ostrich with Robinson as the mansplaining Bullfrog.

John Stevenson (“Kung Fu Panda”) is directing. Producers are Unified’s Keith Kjarval and Kurt Rauer. Executive producers are Cecil Kramer, Ben Ruffman, and Steve Goldstein of Unified, Wayne Godfrey and Robert Jones of the Fyzz, and Kitt Watson of Watson Enterprises.

“The Ark and the Aardvark” tells the story of Teller’s outcast aardvark, who becomes the reluctant leader of a ragtag group of misfit animals that need to be led to the mighty ark before the impending flood.

“Miles, Aubrey, Jenny, Chris, Rob, and Stephen, are such comedic geniuses,” Kjarval said. “Under the creative direction of John Stevenson, the unique characters of our film will spring to life onscreen and make a perfect film for both kids and adults alike.”

WME Global is representing the film’s distribution rights.

Plaza is represented by CAA, Mgmt Entertainment, and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham. Slate is represented by WME and Brillstein Entertainment Partners. Robinson is represented by UTA and 3 Arts Entertainment. Riggle is represented by WME, Principato-Young Entertainment, and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern. Merchant is represented by WME and Nelson Davis.