Aubrey Plaza, Jenny Slate Join Miles Teller’s ‘Ark and the Aardvark’ Animated Movie

Film Reporter @Variety_DMcNary
Aubrey Plaza Jenny Slate
Rex Shutterstock

Aubrey Plaza, Jenny Slate, and Craig Robinson have joined Miles Teller as voice talent on Unified Pictures’ animated comedy “The Ark and the Aardvark.”

Rob Riggle is on board to voice an elephant and Stephen Merchant has been added as a crocodile for the project, which is currently in production. Plaza is voicing Brain the Spider while Slate is on board as Mitzi the narcoleptic Ostrich with Robinson as the mansplaining Bullfrog.

John Stevenson (“Kung Fu Panda”) is directing. Producers are Unified’s Keith Kjarval and Kurt Rauer. Executive producers are Cecil Kramer, Ben Ruffman, and Steve Goldstein of Unified, Wayne Godfrey and Robert Jones of the Fyzz, and Kitt Watson of Watson Enterprises.

Related

Miles Teller Ark and the Aardvark

Miles Teller to Voice Lead Role in Animated Movie ‘The Ark and the Aardvark’

“The Ark and the Aardvark” tells the story of Teller’s outcast aardvark, who becomes the reluctant leader of a ragtag group of misfit animals that need to be led to the mighty ark before the impending flood.

“Miles, Aubrey, Jenny, Chris, Rob, and Stephen, are such comedic geniuses,” Kjarval said. “Under the creative direction of John Stevenson, the unique characters of our film will spring to life onscreen and make a perfect film for both kids and adults alike.”

WME Global is representing the film’s distribution rights.

Plaza is represented by CAA, Mgmt Entertainment, and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham. Slate is represented by WME and Brillstein Entertainment Partners. Robinson is represented by UTA and 3 Arts Entertainment. Riggle is represented by WME, Principato-Young Entertainment, and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern. Merchant is represented by WME and Nelson Davis.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad