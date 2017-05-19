Atresmedia, Warner Bros. Fire Up Oriol Paulo’s ‘Mirage’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“Mirage,” the supernatural thriller by Oriol Paulo, one of Spain’s hottest young writing-directing talents (“Julia’s Eyes,” “The Body”) is set to go into production Nov. 17, powered by Atresmedia Cine, the film production arm of TV network Atresmedia Group, and producers Think Studio and Colosé Producciones.

Warner Bros. Pictures handles distribution in Spain on a feature project that is shaping up as one of the highest-profile Spanish movies moving towards production this year.

Written by Paulo and Lara Sendim, “Mirage” stars Adriana Ugarte (“Julieta”) as Vera Durán, a happily married mother, whose life turns into a nightmare when in the attempt to avoid a crime ends up provoking a series of chain reactions that change her life completely.

Atresmedia Cine CEO Mercedes Gamero said the supernatural thriller is in the vein of “Frequency,” “White Noise” and “Unknown.”

Action is set between 1980, 2000 and 2014.

Suspense thriller “The Invisible Guest,” which previously teamed Atresmedia Cine, Think and Colosé, ranks as the second highest-grossing local film of this year, scoring a €3.7 million ($4.1 million) B.O.; Warner Bros. distributed.

Run by Sandra Hermida, Colosé line-produced and co-produced Alejandro G. Iñarritu’s “Biutiful” and J.A. Bayona’s “The Impossible.”