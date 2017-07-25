Charlize Theron Relates ‘Atomic Blonde’ to ‘Wonder Woman’: ‘Girls Can Take Ownership in This Space’

According to Charlize Theron at Monday night’s premiere at the Ace Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles, “Atomic Blonde” might not be the last we see of her character, Lorraine Broughton.

“We’re actively talking about where we could go with a sequel or a prequel,” she mused on the red carpet. “The great thing about Lorraine is that she is such an enigma. We really didn’t saddle her with anything so that leaves us a lot of ways to go and continue her story.”

Theron said she was particularly satisfied about how the movie, which debuted at SXSW in March, matched her initial vision in 2013 when development began on a movie version of Sam Hart’s graphic novel “The Coldest City.”

“I think it’s very rare where you develop something and you end up with what you planned four years ago,” she added. “I’m very proud of it.”

Theron also admitted that she’s pleased by how “Atomic Blonde” has been identified as a symbol for powerful women in action movies, much like Gal Gadot in “Wonder Woman.” “It shows that girls can take ownership in this space a little more,” she added.

When she introduced the movie, Theron evoked a big laugh by thanking her trio of dentists — identified as Doctors Gusmante, Gordon and Tose — who helped her deal with the two teeth she cracked during filming. “I don’t know if they’re here but I want to thank them,” she said.

Theron concluded by saying, “I also want to give a quick shout out to the original atomic blonde — my mom, who came out to look after my two kids so I could go and kick a— every single day.”

Director David Leitch, who is making his feature film directing debut after a career as a stunt coordinator, said that the feel of 1989 in Berlin was crucial.

“It’s sort of a punk rock spy thriller,” he said. “The fall of the Berlin Wall is a metaphor for the existential crisis in lives of these spies, which is falling apart. We wanted the action scenes to be brutal.”

For screenwriter Kurt Johnstad, the movie encapsulates part of his own experience from Berlin as a teenager.

“My dad was a pilot for Pan Am based out of Berlin so I spent a year in the 1980s after high school living in his flat and going over to the East,” he recalled. “I was kind of an airline brat.”

Eddie Marsan, who plays Theron’s ally Spyglass in the film, recalled still being dazzled by the stunts.

“I was right in the middle of all the fighting,” he noted. “It was very satisfying.”

Focus Features launches “Atomic Blonde” on July 28.