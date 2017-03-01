Bella Thorne, Maude Apatow, Bill Skarsgard, Joel McHale, and Colman Domingo have joined the thriller “Assassination Nation.”

The film, written and directed by Sam Levinson, will be produced by Foxtail Entertainment, Phantom Four, and Bron Studios, in association with Creative Wealth Media.

The cast also includes Suki Waterhouse, Odessa Young, and Hari Nef, Abra. “Assassination Nation” will begin shooting this spring in Louisiana.

“Assassination Nation” follows four teenage girls in a small suburb who become the focus of unwanted, worldwide media attention after their personal information is leaked by an anonymous hacker.

Producers are Foxtail Entertainment’s Matthew Malek and Anita Gou, Phantom Four’s David Goyer (“Batman v Superman”) and Kevin Turen, and Bron Studios’ Aaron L. Gilbert (“Fences”). Creative Wealth Media’s Jason Cloth and Andy Pollack are executive producers.

Malek and Gou launched Foxtail Entertainment last year with a pledge to explore edgy material and champion projects that highlight diversity.

“We couldn’t be happier with this amazing ensemble cast that is going to bring ‘Assassination Nation’ to life in a big way,” Malek and Gou said. “Sam has such a strong vision for the film that will combine an incredible story, a unique visual style, and now a killer cast that is anything but ordinary.”

Thorne starred in “The Duff” and is in Xavier Dolan’s “The Death and Life of John F. Donovan.” Apatow appeared in her father, Judd Apatow’s, “This Is 40.” McHale currently toplines “The Great Indoors” and starred in “Community.”

Thorne is represented by CAA. Apatow is repped by UTA. Domingo is repped by The Gersh Agency. Skarsgard and McHale are repped by WME.