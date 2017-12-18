Ashleigh Cummings Joins Warner Bros.’ ‘The Goldfinch’ Adaptation (EXCLUSIVE)

Ashleigh Cummings has landed the role of Pippa in Warner Bros. and Amazon Studios’ adaptation of “The Goldfinch,” sources tell Variety.

Ansel Elgort is set to star as Theo, with “Dunkirk” actor Aneurin Barnard playing Boris, and Willa Fitzgerald portraying Kitsey. “Brooklyn” director John Crowley will helm the pic. Warner Bros. had no comment on the casting.

Based on Donna Tartt’s Pulitzer Prize-winning book, “The Goldfinch” follows a young man named Theodore Decker who survives a terrorist bombing at an art museum that kills his mother. From there, he tumbles through a series of adventures that find him living in Las Vegas with his deadbeat father and, later on, involved in art forgeries.

In the book, Pippa is Theo’s one true love who was also in the museum the day of the bombing and is traumatized from the event. Due to this shared experience, they have similar outlooks and develop feelings for one another.

Earlier this year, Amazon Studios agreed to co-finance the film, which will go into production at the beginning of 2018. As part of the pact, Amazon will invest more than a third of the movie’s budget, which is estimated to be in the $40 million range, according to insiders. In return, it will get streaming rights to the picture on its Prime service. It will also launch the movie on home entertainment platforms.

WB will handle worldwide distribution on the movie.

This is Cummings’ first role in a major studio film. She previously appeared in “Pork Pie,” “Hounds of Love,” and Netflix’s “Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries.” She is repped by Gersh and Impression Entertainment.