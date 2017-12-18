Ashleigh Cummings Joins Warner Bros.’ ‘The Goldfinch’ Adaptation (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ashleigh Cummings6th Annual Australians in Film Awards Benefit Dinner, Los Angeles, USA - 18 Oct 2017
CREDIT: SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

Ashleigh Cummings has landed the role of Pippa in Warner Bros. and Amazon Studios’ adaptation of “The Goldfinch,” sources tell Variety.

Ansel Elgort is set to star as Theo, with “Dunkirk” actor Aneurin Barnard playing Boris, and Willa Fitzgerald portraying Kitsey. “Brooklyn” director John Crowley will helm the pic. Warner Bros. had no comment on the casting.

Based on Donna Tartt’s Pulitzer Prize-winning book, “The Goldfinch” follows a young man named Theodore Decker who survives a terrorist bombing at an art museum that kills his mother. From there, he tumbles through a series of adventures that find him living in Las Vegas with his deadbeat father and, later on, involved in art forgeries.

In the book, Pippa is Theo’s one true love who was also in the museum the day of the bombing and is traumatized from the event. Due to this shared experience, they have similar outlooks and develop feelings for one another.

Earlier this year, Amazon Studios agreed to co-finance the film, which will go into production at the beginning of 2018. As part of the pact, Amazon will invest more than a third of the movie’s budget, which is estimated to be in the $40 million range, according to insiders. In return, it will get streaming rights to the picture on its Prime service. It will also launch the movie on home entertainment platforms.

WB will handle worldwide distribution on the movie.

This is Cummings’ first role in a major studio film. She previously appeared in “Pork Pie,” “Hounds of Love,” and Netflix’s “Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries.” She is repped by Gersh and Impression Entertainment.

More Film

  • Berlin Film Festival Names Movies in

    Berlin Film Festival Unveils Movies in Kids and Teens Generation Section

    Ashleigh Cummings has landed the role of Pippa in Warner Bros. and Amazon Studios’ adaptation of “The Goldfinch,” sources tell Variety. Ansel Elgort is set to star as Theo, with “Dunkirk” actor Aneurin Barnard playing Boris, and Willa Fitzgerald portraying Kitsey. “Brooklyn” director John Crowley will helm the pic. Warner Bros. had no comment on […]

  • 'Three Billboards,' 'Phantom Thread' Leads London

    'Three Billboards,' 'Phantom Thread' Lead London Critics' Circle Nominations

    Ashleigh Cummings has landed the role of Pippa in Warner Bros. and Amazon Studios’ adaptation of “The Goldfinch,” sources tell Variety. Ansel Elgort is set to star as Theo, with “Dunkirk” actor Aneurin Barnard playing Boris, and Willa Fitzgerald portraying Kitsey. “Brooklyn” director John Crowley will helm the pic. Warner Bros. had no comment on […]

  • Ocean's 8

    Watch Sandra Bullock Plot a Heist in Official 'Ocean's 8' Trailer

    Ashleigh Cummings has landed the role of Pippa in Warner Bros. and Amazon Studios’ adaptation of “The Goldfinch,” sources tell Variety. Ansel Elgort is set to star as Theo, with “Dunkirk” actor Aneurin Barnard playing Boris, and Willa Fitzgerald portraying Kitsey. “Brooklyn” director John Crowley will helm the pic. Warner Bros. had no comment on […]

  • Ian McKellen

    Ian McKellen Hints at Possible Gandalf Reprise in Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' Series

    Ashleigh Cummings has landed the role of Pippa in Warner Bros. and Amazon Studios’ adaptation of “The Goldfinch,” sources tell Variety. Ansel Elgort is set to star as Theo, with “Dunkirk” actor Aneurin Barnard playing Boris, and Willa Fitzgerald portraying Kitsey. “Brooklyn” director John Crowley will helm the pic. Warner Bros. had no comment on […]

  • Milad Alami’s ‘The Charmer’ Drops First

    Milad Alami’s ‘The Charmer’ Gets First Trailer, Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

    Ashleigh Cummings has landed the role of Pippa in Warner Bros. and Amazon Studios’ adaptation of “The Goldfinch,” sources tell Variety. Ansel Elgort is set to star as Theo, with “Dunkirk” actor Aneurin Barnard playing Boris, and Willa Fitzgerald portraying Kitsey. “Brooklyn” director John Crowley will helm the pic. Warner Bros. had no comment on […]

  • 'Swinging Safari' Review

    Film Review: ‘Swinging Safari’

    Ashleigh Cummings has landed the role of Pippa in Warner Bros. and Amazon Studios’ adaptation of “The Goldfinch,” sources tell Variety. Ansel Elgort is set to star as Theo, with “Dunkirk” actor Aneurin Barnard playing Boris, and Willa Fitzgerald portraying Kitsey. “Brooklyn” director John Crowley will helm the pic. Warner Bros. had no comment on […]

  • 'Pitch Perfect 3' Review: A Third-Time's-the-Daffy-Charm

    Film Review: 'Pitch Perfect 3'

    Ashleigh Cummings has landed the role of Pippa in Warner Bros. and Amazon Studios’ adaptation of “The Goldfinch,” sources tell Variety. Ansel Elgort is set to star as Theo, with “Dunkirk” actor Aneurin Barnard playing Boris, and Willa Fitzgerald portraying Kitsey. “Brooklyn” director John Crowley will helm the pic. Warner Bros. had no comment on […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad