Disney and Kenneth Branagh Find Star of ‘Artemis Fowl’ Movie

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Artemis Fowl
CREDIT: Viking Press

Ferdia Shaw has been tapped to play the title role in Disney’s “Artemis Fowl,” which is being directed by Kenneth Branagh.

Branagh and casting director Lucy Bevan met with over 1,200 individuals for the role before landing on Shaw, who will be making her feature debut.

Branagh is also producing the pic with Judy Hofflund.

Josh Gad has also signed on to star, joining Judi Dench, who had previously been announced. Lara McDonnell has been cast in the role of Captain Holly Short, the elf hero, and Nonso Anozie will play Butler, Artemis Fowl’s formidable bodyguard.

Written by Eoin Colfer, the children’s books follow the brilliant and cunning 12-year-old eponymous criminal mastermind Artemis Fowl II, whose plot to extort gold from the secret Fairy People puts him directly in the crosshairs of some of the most dangerous creatures on earth. Over the course of the book series, Fowl becomes an antihero rather than a full-fledged villain, often working together with the fairies to stop a slew of treacherous megalomaniacs.

Irish playwright Conor McPherson is on board to pen the script. Disney recently dated the film for Aug. 9, 2019.

Tendo Nagenda and Chaz Salembier are overseeing the movie for Disney. Production is expected to start in 2018 in the U.K.

More Film

  • Artemis Fowl

    Disney and Kenneth Branagh Find Star of 'Artemis Fowl' Movie

    Ferdia Shaw has been tapped to play the title role in Disney’s “Artemis Fowl,” which is being directed by Kenneth Branagh. Branagh and casting director Lucy Bevan met with over 1,200 individuals for the role before landing on Shaw, who will be making her feature debut. Branagh is also producing the pic with Judy Hofflund. […]

  • Therese DePrez Production Designer Dead

    Therese DePrez, 'Black Swan' Production Designer, Dies at 52

    Ferdia Shaw has been tapped to play the title role in Disney’s “Artemis Fowl,” which is being directed by Kenneth Branagh. Branagh and casting director Lucy Bevan met with over 1,200 individuals for the role before landing on Shaw, who will be making her feature debut. Branagh is also producing the pic with Judy Hofflund. […]

  • Jim Henson Company Joins S. Craig

    Jim Henson Company to Produce S. Craig Zahler's 'Hug Chickpenny'

    Ferdia Shaw has been tapped to play the title role in Disney’s “Artemis Fowl,” which is being directed by Kenneth Branagh. Branagh and casting director Lucy Bevan met with over 1,200 individuals for the role before landing on Shaw, who will be making her feature debut. Branagh is also producing the pic with Judy Hofflund. […]

  • 'Hangman' Review

    Film Review: 'Hangman'

    Ferdia Shaw has been tapped to play the title role in Disney’s “Artemis Fowl,” which is being directed by Kenneth Branagh. Branagh and casting director Lucy Bevan met with over 1,200 individuals for the role before landing on Shaw, who will be making her feature debut. Branagh is also producing the pic with Judy Hofflund. […]

  • Tadeo Jones 2

    International Newswire: Broadcaster-Driven Movie Production Dominates Spain

    Ferdia Shaw has been tapped to play the title role in Disney’s “Artemis Fowl,” which is being directed by Kenneth Branagh. Branagh and casting director Lucy Bevan met with over 1,200 individuals for the role before landing on Shaw, who will be making her feature debut. Branagh is also producing the pic with Judy Hofflund. […]

  • Les Arcs Film Festival

    'Girl,''Gold is all there is' Wins Prizes at Les Arcs's Work-in-Progress Event

    Ferdia Shaw has been tapped to play the title role in Disney’s “Artemis Fowl,” which is being directed by Kenneth Branagh. Branagh and casting director Lucy Bevan met with over 1,200 individuals for the role before landing on Shaw, who will be making her feature debut. Branagh is also producing the pic with Judy Hofflund. […]

  • Box Office: 'Star Wars: The Last

    Box Office: 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Blasts to $536 Million Worldwide

    Ferdia Shaw has been tapped to play the title role in Disney’s “Artemis Fowl,” which is being directed by Kenneth Branagh. Branagh and casting director Lucy Bevan met with over 1,200 individuals for the role before landing on Shaw, who will be making her feature debut. Branagh is also producing the pic with Judy Hofflund. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad