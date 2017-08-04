Arrow Films Takes U.K. Rights to Clio Barnard’s ‘Dark River’

Protagonist Pictures has sold U.K. rights to upcoming Toronto premiere “Dark River” to Arrow Films.

The movie, which will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, was written and directed by Clio Barnard (“The Selfish Giant”). It stars Ruth Wilson (“The Affair”) and Mark Stanley (“Game of Thrones”).

Inspired by the novel by Rose Tremain, the film features Wilson as Alice, who, in the wake of her father’s death, returns to her hometown after 15 years. She wants to claim tenancy of the family farm, which her brother, played by Stanley, has been running while also caring for their sick father.

Protagonist is handling worldwide rights to the movie, and the U.K. deal was negotiated by its manager of international sales, George Hamilton, and Arrow’s acquisitions director, Tom Stewart.

“Dark River” is produced by Barnard’s long-term producer, Tracy O’Riordan of Moonspun Films, with Left Bank Pictures’ Lila Rawlings, Andy Harries and Suzanne Mackie as executive producers.

“Clio Barnard has created a powerful and emotional drama that explores the fragility of familial relationships,” said Hamilton. “It is sure to resonate with audiences, and we are thrilled to partner with Arrow for the home territory release.”

Stewart added: “We are incredibly proud to be releasing Clio Barnard’s third feature, which we feel is a truly outstanding piece of British filmmaking.”

The film was backed by Film4, the BFI, Screen Yorkshire and the Wellcome Trust. It is Barnard’s third movie, after “The Arbor” and “The Selfish Giant.”